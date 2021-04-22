Rapper Baby Blue Has to Learn to Breathe and Walk Again Amid Recovery After Shooting

Instagram

The Pretty Ricky star gives an update on his condition, assuring his online devotees that he is ‘on the road to recovery’ after he was shot in an attempted robbery.

Pretty Ricky rapper Baby Blue has assured fans he is “on the road to recovery” after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Florida early on Monday (19Apr21).

The star hit headlines on Wednesday when he was named as a victim in the incident, which took place in the parking lot of SpareZ Bowling Alley in the town of Davie, and he was hospitalised in a critical condition.

On Thursday, Blue reached out to his Twitter followers to share a health update, admitting he will have a lot of physiotherapy to undergo to get fully back on his feet once he’s moved out of the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Thankyou everyone for your thoughts and prayers,” he wrote. “I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery.”

“The bullet traveled (through) my (lungs and) is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me (sic)…”

According to his brother and bandmate Spectacular Smith, Blue had been trying to protect his cousin during the scuffle, and had attempted to grab the gun from one of the two robbers when he was shot.

Police are still investigating the incident, and have appealed to the public for help in identifying the two armed male suspects.