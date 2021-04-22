Queen Elizabeth II Voices Appreciation for Support and Kindness in 95th Birthday Message

WENN/Phil Lewis

Four days after the funeral service for late husband Prince Philip took place, the British monarch tells the public that tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh have provided comfort in a ‘period of deep sadness.’

AceShowbiz –

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has thanked the public for their “support and kindness” in the wake of the death of her late husband Prince Philip in a message to mark her 95th birthday, April 21.

The monarch said that tributes to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier this month at the age of 99, have provided comfort in a “period of deep sadness.”

The Queen’s birthday comes just four days after Philip’s funeral service and is being marked in a low-key and private way. There will be no public celebrations as the monarch continues to observe two weeks of mourning following the death of her husband of 73 years.

In a message posted on the Royal Family Twitter account, the Queen said, “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.”

“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

Royal expert Sally Bedell Smith recently suggested that the Queen will not “retreat from public view” after Philip’s death, as Queen Victoria did following the passing of her husband Prince Albert.

Smith told E! News, “We’ve become accustomed, since 2017, to seeing her on her own or with other children and grandchildren.”

“And so, without him at her side, it’s not that unusual. But that doesn’t take anything away from the fact that this is going to be a big blow for her. She’s been with him for 73 years, and … as she said, he’s been her ‘strength and her stay’ for 73 years.”