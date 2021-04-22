Quando Rondo Insists ‘End of Story’ Isn’t Meant as a Diss to King Von

Instagram

When addressing controversy surrounding the song’s title which seems like a jab at the late rapper, the ‘Imperfect Flower’ rhymer says it’s a mere coincidence as he had no idea his rival had a song titled ‘Crazy Story’.

AceShowbiz –

Quando Rondo has set things straight on fans’ speculation regarding his song “End of Story”, which is believed to be a jab at King Von. In the latest episode of his interview with Angela Yee which was uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday, April 21, the 22-year-old star denied that the 2020 track is a diss song aimed at his late rival.

The controversy began as fans noted that Von had a song titled “Crazy Story”, prompting many to speculate that Rondo named his song “End of Story” to take a shot at the Chicago-born artist. The Savannah native debunked this theory though as he claimed that he wasn’t aware his nemesis had a song titled “Crazy Story”.

“Me saying ‘End of Story’ is just me saying this is the end of the story,” Rondo said in the interview. “I had no intentions — To be honest with you, ma’am, I didn’t even know bruh has three or four songs called ‘Crazy Stories’.”

Rondo went on explaining that what he actually means with the title is that the song would be the only time he would rap about the shooting. He then called a friend, whom he described as his “big brother,” to back his claim.

“I think you was saying you wasn’t going to talk about it no more. You was done with it,” Rondo’s friend said through the phone speakers. “At first, you said something like ‘End of Discussion’… Lowkey, I didn’t pay attention until it came out.”





Though he didn’t mean to diss Von with the song’s title, Rondo did address the altercation that led to the shooting death of Von in the song’s lyrics. “Damn right, we scrеaming self-defense, he shouldn’t have never put his hands on me/ Look at the footage, that’s all the evidence, see them p***y n***as shouldn’t have ran up on me,” he spits his bars, defending his associate Lul Timm a.k.a. Timothy Leeks who has been accused of the murder.