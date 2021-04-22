Prince William and Kate Middleton Release New Adorable Portrait of Prince Louis for His Birthday

Instagram

In a new Instagram picture, the younger brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince George looks excited as he shows a big smile as he rides his red bike to his preschool.

Prince Louis looks so grown up in a new picture released by Kensington Royal. Shared on Thursday, April 22 on Instagram to celebrate his birthday, the youngest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen riding his red bike which was taken before he left for his first day of preschool.

In the photo, Louis, who will turn 3 on Friday, was donning a navy knit sweater and baby blue shorts. He completed his look for his first day of school with a pair of navy shoes and matching socks. He also had a backpack with him.

The younger brother of Princess Charlotte and Prince George looked excited as he showed a big smile. The young prince is attending London’s Willcocks Nursery School, which is the same school that Princess Charlotte attended.

“Three tomorrow!” the caption of the Instagram post read. “Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on Thursday, Kensington Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph ahead of Prince Louis’ third birthday tomorrow.”

As for why William and Kate decided to send Louis to the school, a royal source explained at the time, “They chose that nursery because they thought it would be an ideal first step for Charlotte’s education, and they were impressed by the team who work there.”

It has been a tradition for Kate to share photos of her kids on their first day of nursery school as the Duchess of Cambridge also did the same thing for George and Charlotte. Charlotte attended Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018, while George headed to preschool at the Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk in January 2016. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Louis started his school a bit later.