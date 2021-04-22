President Xi says China will start cutting coal consumption from 2026

Article content

SHANGHAI — China will start phasing down coal use from 2026 as part of its efforts to slash greenhouse gas emissions, President Xi Jinping said at a summit of global leaders on Thursday, a move that disappointed campaigners hoping for more ambitious pledges.

Xi, speaking via video link to the Leaders Summit on Climate convened by U.S. President Joe Biden, said China was committed to green development and upgrading its coal-dependent energy system, a major source of climate-warming emissions.

“We will strictly limit the increase in coal consumption over the 14th five-year plan period (2021-2025) and phase it down in the 15th five-year plan period (2026-2030),” he said.

Xi’s comments mean that China’s coal consumption, by far the highest in the world, will reach a peak in 2025 and start to fall thereafter.

Xi already pledged last year to bring China’s emissions to a peak before 2030 and make the country “carbon neutral” by 2060.

“China has committed to move from carbon peak to carbon neutrality in a much shorter timespan than what many developed countries might take, and that requires hard efforts from China,” Xi told the summit.

But after the United States and others set higher targets to slash emissions during the Thursday summit, China was widely expected to deliver more ambitious pledges.