Poor infrastructure stops farmers taking advantage of blockchain By Cointelegraph

Poor infrastructure stops farmers taking advantage of blockchain

Matilda Colman
While the agricultural industry stands to reap enormous efficiency savings through the adoption of distributed ledger technologies, many farmers lack the digital infrastructure to support the integration of blockchain solutions.

Speaking as part of Australian Blockchain Week on April 21, Bridie Ohlsson, the CEO of digital agricultural infrastructure provider Geora, discussed the challenges associated with fostering DLT adoption within primary industries.