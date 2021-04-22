Perth couple lose thousands in Bali wedding planner scam

The Perth bride-to-be picked out the perfect location in Uluwatu and handed over $24,000 to Bali Weddings and Events to plan her special day.
“We travelled to Bali twice. We met her, I saw a wedding she had done, we trialled food over there – so I knew it was legit and wasn’t a scam,” Ms Murphy told 9News.
The first wedding was cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Now Ms Murphy says the wedding planner has gone off the grid with countless emails going undelivered, the Bali offices cleared out and all communication cut off.
“Her Facebook business account is gone, the website is under maintenance all of a sudden and now her personal page is gone,” Ms Murphy said.
Ms Murphy posted her predicament on social media and had five other brides come forward with similar circumstances.
Bali Weddings and Events is now being investigated by Consumer Protection, who are working alongside other agencies including police.
“We would be very interested in hearing from any consumer who has been affected by this trader,” Consumer Protection’s Trish Blake told 9News.
“We know during COVID a number of traders have experienced financial hardship.”