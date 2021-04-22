Oil steady as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand

Article content

NEW YORK — Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as concerns over lower crude production in Libya offset expectations that rising coronavirus cases in India and Japan would cause energy demand to decline.

Brent futures edged up 8 cents, or 0.1%, to settle at $65.40 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to end at $61.43.

Libya said its oil production fell to about 1 million barrels per day in recent days and could drop further due to budgetary issues.

“The market realized that a global come-back in oil demand cannot come without a come-back of the world’s largest economies,” said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, noting “India is diving deeper and deeper into a major crisis with infections setting new records every day.”

India, the world’s third-largest oil user, on Thursday reported the world’s highest daily increase to date with 314,835 new coronavirus cases.

Indian Oil Corp Ltd’s (IOC) refineries are operating at about 95% of their capacity, down from 100% at the same time last month, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Japan, the world’s No.4 oil importer, is expected to announce a third wave of lockdowns affecting Tokyo and three western prefectures, media reported.