NYSE president is bullish on Coinbase listing and DeFi By Cointelegraph

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box on Thursday, Farley said he was excited to talk about developments in the crypto space such as Coinbase’s COIN listing on stock exchanges and decentralized finance, or DeFi. The New York Stock Exchange president said he had invested $10 million in the crypto exchange on behalf of the NYSE back in 2013.

Thomas Farley, president of the New York Stock Exchange, said the world of finance was “past the point of no return” on crypto following Coinbase’s public listing last week.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.