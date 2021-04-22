Not so safe? SafeMoon’s parabolic rally isn’t sustainable, traders warn By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Not so safe? SafeMoon’s parabolic rally isn’t sustainable, traders warn

SafeMoon, the token on Binance Smart Chain widely recognized as the Tiktok meme coin, is seeing massive volatility after its massive gains in the past week.

According to the data from Dex.Guru, which tracks alternative cryptocurrencies on various blockchains, the price of SafeMoon dropped by nearly 50% in the last two days from $0.0000074 to $0.0000045.

Safemoon 1-day candle chart. Source: Tradingview