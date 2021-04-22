Not much hope for missing Indonesian submarine

The Indonesian navy lost contact with the vessel yesterday, while it conducted a torpedo drill about 100km north of Bali.

And one of Australia’s leading minds on submarines is “very pessimistic” about the fate of 53 Indonesian sailors on board the KRI Nanggala-402 .

The submarine went missing about 95km north of Bali. (Nine)

Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Marcus Hellyer said things were looking “very grim”.

“There’s lots of things that can go wrong on submarines,” Dr Hellyer told nine.com.au.

“If a submarine has an accident at sea, it tends to be catastrophically bad.”

An oil slick has been spotted in the spot where the submarine dived from the surface, but aside from that, there is no trace of the KRI Nanggala-402.

And most submarines, including the KRI Nanggala-402, are not designed to survive more than a few hundred metres underwater.

Members of National Search and Rescue Agency prepare for a search mission for The Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala. (AP)

“The vast majority of the ocean is actually much deeper than that,” Dr Hellyer said.

“Unless the submarine sinks leaving port, there’s normally nobody alive.”

Indonesia has sought out the help of Australia’s submarine rescue team, but even finding the vessel at the bottom of the ocean may be extraordinarily difficult.

“Submarine rescue is inherently risky and dangerous, so even if the crew survives, even if you can find the boat, you still need to get your rescue team there,” Dr Hellyer said.

“Things are looking very grim.”

And the Australian Navy’s capacity is to rescue Collins-class submarines, while the KRI Nanggala-402 is a German-made Cakra-class submarine.

The KRI Nanggala-402 was built in 1981.

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala sails in the waters off Tuban, East Java in 2014. (AP)

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Australia had offered to help find the submarine.

“We will help in any way we can,” she said.

“We don’t have compatibility, but we will help with any search and rescue operations if we can.”

It is possible one of the torpedoes onboard has detonated, which is what happened to the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000.

Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala takes part in a drill off Cilegon, Indonesia, in this Tuesday, October 3, 2017 photo. (AP)

In that case, 23 Russian sailors survived the initial explosion but died several days later because the Russian Navy could not save them in time.

That disaster was in much shallower waters.

