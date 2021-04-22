Nick Carter Asks for Prayers to ‘Protect Mommy and Baby’

Instagram

Months after announcing his wife’s pregnancy, the member of Backstreet Boys shares a photo of him wearing hospital scrubs as he’s expecting his second child with Lauren Kitt.

Nick Carter was asking for strength during his wife’s labor. Three months after announcing that his wife Lauren Kitt was pregnant with their third child, the Backstreet Boys member turned to Instagram to share a picture of him in hospital scrubs and ask for prayers to “mommy and baby.”

“Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. #fatherhood #prayers,” the 41-year-old wrote in the caption of his Wednesday, April 21 post. Alongside the message was a picture of him closing his eyes while pressing his hand against his forehead.

Nick’s post has since been flooded with prayers from other users. “All will be ok! What a magical time in your life! Odin 20th, Backstreetboys 21st and baby 22nd,” one fan wrote. Another one sent similar sentiment, “God bless u and ur family! Everything is Gonna be alright and sooner The #3 Will be here with us!” A third penned, “God is blessing you! May Lauren have a safe delivery!”

Nick and Lauren first announced about their baby No. 3 in January. “I was fully set on just having two children and I had prepared for that and made arrangements for that,” Lauren, who suffered multiple miscarriages before, told PEOPLE. “We were going to have two children and it was a surprise. I didn’t find out I was pregnant till I was about five-and-a-half months pregnant.”

Lauren went on to say that she was not aware about the pregnancy at first. “I didn’t have any symptoms, I didn’t have anything indicating that I was pregnant,” she continued. “One day I just, I felt something move in my body and I said, ‘Nick, there’s something not right. I think I need to go to the doctor. Something’s wrong with me.’ ”

Nick and Lauren, who have been married for over six years, called their third baby a “blessing.” The two already share two kids together, 5-year-old son Odin and 1-year-old daughter Saoirse.