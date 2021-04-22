Nick Carter and Wife Experience ‘Minor Complications’ After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Instagram

The Backstreet Boys singer and his wife Lauren Kitt have been ‘experiencing minor complications’ after they welcome a new addition to their growing family.

Nick Carter‘s wife Lauren Kitt has given birth to the couple’s third child.

The 41-year-old singer took to Twitter on Thursday (22Apr21) morning to share that his wife had given birth, however, he cautioned, since the baby’s arrival, they’ve “been experiencing minor complications.”

“We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived,” Carter wrote with a prayer hands emoji.

The Backstreet Boys singer went on to explain that the baby’s birth wasn’t straightforward but they were feeling more positive after a night’s sleep.

“But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night,” he continued.

“I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.” They did not share any details about the baby’s name or gender.

Carter and Kitt are parents to a son Odin, 5, and daughter Saoirse, 12 months.

On Wednesday, he shared a photo of himself in hospital scrubs and a mask, writing, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

The arrival of the couple’s third child came only a few days after they celebrated their first child’s birthday. “How it started. How it’s going. Happy Birthday Son! I love you forever infinity Odin,” Lauren shared a throwback picture of the kid’s birth as he turned 5.