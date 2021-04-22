NFTs for Trump-haters, carbon offsets, fractionalized CryptoPunks and more By Cointelegraph



Nifty News: NFTs for Trump-haters, carbon offsets, fractionalized CryptoPunks and more



A group of anon uni students has come up with a way to hit former President Donald Trump where it hurts: by using his Tweets against him to raise money for charities they believe he “despises.”

‘Strategic Meme Group Incorporated’ has set up the website Drumpfs.io to sell Trump’s tweets, at least as recorded by the Trump Twitter Archive. However, there’s no digital certificate of authenticity and the legal status of “ownership” of Tweets outside of the Twitter platform is dubious to non-existent. One hundred of Trump’s most infamous Tweets are selling for 4.5 ETH each, while regular missives from the former Leader of the Free World change hands for 0.0232 Ether.

