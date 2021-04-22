New York City ordered to pay $973,155 to woman who was shackled during labour

The woman, who filed the lawsuit anonymously, was arrested for a minor charge in 2018 when she was more than 40 weeks pregnant, she said in the suit filed in Brooklyn federal

court.

She was handcuffed and shackled during labour and after she gave birth to her son, according to the lawsuit filed by The Legal Aid Society and Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.