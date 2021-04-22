New Mrs. World Announced After Caroline Jurie Steps Down Following Crown-Snatching Incident

Instagram

Runner-up Mrs. Ireland Kate Schneider is accordingly named as the new Mrs. World 2020 after Jurie voluntarily resigned from her position ahead of a court hearing for the drama during Mrs. Sri Lanka pageant show.

Caroline Jurie has officially stepped down as Mrs. World after a crown-snatching incident involving Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 winner Pushpika De Silva. On Tuesday, April 20, the organization announced that she has handed over her crown and hereby a new Mrs. World was crowned.

“The Mrs. World Inc. Organization has received the resignation of Mrs. Caroline Jurie as Mrs. World 2020,” the organization stated in a Facebook post. “Her voluntary resignation decision was made solely by Caroline herself. We wish Mrs. Jurie and her family, all the best in their future endeavors.”

Last year’s first runner-up, Mrs. Ireland Kate Schneider, accordingly took Jurie’s place as the new Mrs. World 2020.

Kate also took to her own Facebook page to announce her promotion. “It is my absolute honor and pleasure to introduce myself to you all. My name is Kate Schneider, and I am your new Mrs. World 2020!” she wrote.

Sharing her goals, she elaborated, “I am a lifelong advocate of all things surrounding health, wellness, and nutrition. My platform is childhood health, and as a practicing Registered Dietitian I plan to use this incredible platform combined with my professional background to make the most positive impact for children’s health worldwide! I firmly believe that giving children a healthy start will in turn lead to the brightest future!”

“I want to give my sincerest thank you to everyone for being so incredibly welcoming as I take on this once in a lifetime journey!” she added. “I vow to make every single day count, take on each opportunity with gratitude, and leave a lasting legacy as your Mrs. World! I hope to make you all very proud.”

Jurie was arrested on April 8 along with model Chula Padmendra after she snatched the crown from the head of her successor De Silva at the Mrs. Sri Lanka 2021 pageant show. Padmendra was seen helping remove the crown from the winner’s head. They were slapped with a charge of assault and causing damage to Nelum Pokuna (theatre).

A court hearing for the case will likely take place next week. De Silva has said that she would have dropped the charges had she received an apology, but never got one. “I tried to end this out of court, but she has refused,” she told reporters. “I can forgive, but not forget.”

Meanwhile, Jurie defended herself and her action in an Instagram video posted after the incident, claiming that she “always stand(s) for what I believe is right” and she was pushing for “a fair stage.” She argued that women who are “divorced or separated” may compete in other pageants that do not require a specific relationship status.

De Silva and the organization have clarified that she is not divorced and remains legally married, though estranged.