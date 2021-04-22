Home Business New digital dispute rules aim to keep crypto disagreements out of court...

New digital dispute rules aim to keep crypto disagreements out of court By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

New digital dispute rules aim to keep crypto disagreements out of court

A British government-sanctioned task force has proposed a dispute resolution framework that would keep cryptocurrency and smart contract disagreements out of the courts.

A 14-page report published by LawTechUK’s UK Jurisdiction Taskforce puts forward new “Digital Dispute Resolution Rules” that aim to provide a standardized means of dealing with smart contract disputes.