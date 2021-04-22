New digital dispute rules aim to keep crypto disagreements out of court By Cointelegraph

New digital dispute rules aim to keep crypto disagreements out of court
A British government-sanctioned task force has proposed a dispute resolution framework that would keep cryptocurrency and smart contract disagreements out of the courts.
A 14-page report published by LawTechUK’s UK Jurisdiction Taskforce puts forward new “Digital Dispute Resolution Rules” that aim to provide a standardized means of dealing with smart contract disputes.
