Mexican Congress approves changes to energy law, fueling risks for private companies

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Congress on Thursday approved changes to an energy law that will strengthen the market power of state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) at the expense of private companies.

The overhauled hydrocarbons law is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s drive to roll back the last government’s liberalization of the energy market, which aimed to increase private investment in the industry and boost competition.

After a long debate, Senate approved the changes to the law despite disagreement from opposition parties. The new law must now be promulgated by Lopez Obrador to go into effect.

It grants the energy ministry and the energy regulator CRE the right to suspend and revoke permits for business, including trade in oil and gas, based on “imminent danger to national security, energy security or the national economy.”

The law, which was fast-tracked through both houses of Congress, dominated by Morena and its allies, leaves it up to authorities to define criteria to determine these threats.

Analysts and lawyers have described this as one of the most delicate points of the reform for current permit holders.

“It threatens the legal certainty in the operation of all the infrastructure operating,” said Rosanety Barrios, an energy sector analyst and who helped craft the legislative changes in 2013 and 2014 that opened up the oil and gas market.