Metis Launches NFT Called ‘Rebuilding The Tower of Babel’ By CoinQuora

Metis Launches NFT Called ‘Rebuilding The Tower of Babel’
- Metis launches the first-ever community-based NFT, ‘Rebuilding the Tower of Babel’.
- They aim to sell this NFT on OpenSea once it is launched.
- Metis airdrop event reached a high number of participants within the first 90 minutes.
Metis, the project focusing on developing technical and organizational infrastructure for the Web 3.0 economy, announced its launch of the first-ever community-minted non-fungible-token (NFT). Specifically, this NFT artwork is called ‘Rebuilding the Tower of Babel.’
HERE IT IS!After months of #NFT hype that’s mostly benefited individuals, Metis is thrilled to unveil the first EVER community-minted NFT.Go to https://t.co/oY5BDTzFwZ RIGHT NOW to form your own Tribe and possibly reap the benefits of this one-of-a-…
