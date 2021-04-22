Meek Mill Buys Grandmother Brand New House

Instagram

The ‘Amen’ rapper surprises his beloved grandmother with a brand new house and shares a video of the elderly woman seeing her new house for the first time.

Meek Mill has surprised his beloved grandmother by buying her a new house.

The rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, took to Instagram earlier this week (19Apr21) to share a snap of him and his grandmother in the new abode and, in a new clip, showed off the stunning property.

The nearly-two-minute video features the rapper giving a tour of the home, showcasing the bedroom, kitchen and living room areas as his grandma – who walks with the help of a cane – sees the home for the first time.

Other family members are saying, “Welcome home,” as she walks through with a smile on her face.

As Meek comes down the stairs and asks, “Do you like it grandma?” she thanks him for “looking out for your grandma.”

She tells her grandson the home is “unreal” in the kitchen as she says, “Thank you baby.” He responds, “Appreciate you, grandma.”

Alongside his original post, the “Amen” star wrote, “Loyalty is not just a word. Kick ya feet up Grandmom. My dads mom. I’m Prada myself! Ya definition of real not the same as mines I get it!”

Meek Mill is not only taking care of his family but also giving back to his community.

In December 2020, the rapper teamed up with business mogul Michael Rubin to launch a $2 million (£1.5 million) scholarship fund for underprivileged youths in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The funds benefit nearly 1,000 youngsters and the duo planned to hand them out imminently so they could cover the costs of attending private schools in the city or purchase the resources needed to continue with the 2020-2021 school year virtually during the coronavirus pandemic.