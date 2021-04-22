Man dies in car fire following multi-vehicle crash

The victim’s Holden Statesman burst into flames after it collided with a Nissan Navara and a Mazda hatchback on the bridge between Tuncurry and Foster.

Emergency services were called to the Tuncurry bridge at Manning Street just after 9pm to find the car on fire.

Man died in car fire at the Forster/Tuncurry bridge at Manning Street following a three-vehicle crash. (Google Maps)

Two off-duty police officers attempted to pull the driver from the inferno however he the man, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The Nissan driver, a 48-year-old man and Mazda driver, a 41-year-old man were taken to Manning Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

The two off-duty police officers were also treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation before being taken to Manning Base Hospital.

The Tuncurry Bridge remains closed in both directions this morning with Northbound diversions via Failford Road and Southbound via The Lakes Way.

The bridge is expected to be opened some time this morning however drivers have been urged to allow some extra time.