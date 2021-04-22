Machine Gun Kelly Reveals New Neck Tattoo

“If anyone ever liked my neck, it’s gonna look different.”
Well, MGK just debuted the latest addition to his tattoo collection — and oh mama, it’s a striking one.
Now, I don’t know about you, but when I first scrolled down and saw this pic, I thought that MGK had faced some kind of grave injury.
“If anyone ever liked my neck, it’s gonna look different,” Mr. Machine said in a video taken right before he got the neck tattoo.
Looking at the finished product, I can’t explain why, but it makes me swallow a little funny!
Welp, glad you’re not actually maimed, Kelly!
