Louis Tomlinson Left Outraged Over Leaked Song

After ‘Help’ made its way onto the world wide web, the One Direction member complains that he has ‘spent a lot of time crafting the right songs and the right sound.’

Louis Tomlinson has told his fans to stop listening to a leaked song of his that has surfaced online.

The singer was left fuming after “Help” made its way onto the world wide web, as he has been working hard to nail “the right sound” for his upcoming record.

He sings on the track, “Why am I awake in last night’s clothes? Why is there a street sign on the floor?”

“I spent a lot of time crafting the right songs and the right sound,” he tweeted in response to the leak. “The fact this has been leaked is bulls**t. It’s a s**t song.”

Louis’ reaction to the leak prompted many fans to back him up. “we’re sorry for this leak, but its not a s**t song pls don’t be unfair to yourself,” one pleaded with him, while another vowed, “Gonna not hear the leaked @Louis_Tomlinson song… wanna wait til Louis decides to officially release it.”

A third fan chimed in, “I saw an disrespectful person leak the full version of the song. It’s so wrong and disrespectful. Please don’t spread it, louis said he’s uncomfortable. respect him and his efforts because he’s working really hard.”

Someone else sent message of positivity to Louis. “do you ever wonder how many lives you’ve help because it’s a lot,” the user wrote. “You said today in your tweet that the song that was leaked was s**t. And it wasn’t which means as a fandom we have failed to make you see the glory you bring to the world. Your amazing. Thank you.”

Louis teased a ‘big’ surprise for his fans.

The former One Direction star later teased that he has a “big” surprise on the way for his fans. He wrote, “Got something BIG planned later this year! It’s going to be special!!”