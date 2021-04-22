Little Mix Enlist Saweetie for Their New Single Following Jesy Nelson Exit

Instagram

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall are teaming up with the ‘Tap In’ hitmaker for their next single called ‘Confetti’ after their fourth member left.

AceShowbiz –

Little Mix will release “Confetti” featuring Saweetie as their first single without Jesy Nelson.

The pop group now consists of singers Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall after Jesy announced her departure from Little Mix back in December (20) for mental health reasons.

And in a social media post, the group announced their first single as a trio – the title track from their sixth studio album and final collection to feature Jesy – will be released at the end of April.

Little Mix captioned the post, “The news you’ve all been waiting for… our brand new single Confetti featuring @saweetie is out 30/04.”

In a video shared on their accounts, the girls reunited, with Perrie stating, “Our brand new single Confetti featuring Saweetie is out on the 30th, Friday! Check it out… You are going to absolutely love it!”

Meanwhile, Jesy is reportedly at the centre of a bidding war between rival record labels after she recently kickstarted a solo career with a handful of recording sessions.

Jesy previously said when announcing her exit from the girl group, “The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard. There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process… I need to spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy.”