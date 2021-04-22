Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $230.203 by 22:21 (02:21 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.31% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since February 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $15.596B, or 0.84% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $20.828B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $228.610 to $257.108 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.18%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $10.099B or 4.36% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $228.6104 to $335.2682 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 45.19% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $49,648.7 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.13% on the day.

was trading at $2,185.95 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.22%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $934.964B or 51.66% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $254.444B or 14.06% of the total cryptocurrency market value.