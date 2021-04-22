Lil Wayne’s Camp Unaware of His Alleged Marriage to Denise Bidot

Instagram

Meanwhile, a report claims that the ‘Lollipop’ hitmaker is still messing around with his side chicks despite his relationship with the plus-size fashion model.

Lil Wayne‘s representative has spoken up after the rapper sparked marriage speculation. On Tuesday, April 20, Tunechi caused a stir on social media after he appeared to hint at nuptials to his girlfriend Denise Bidot.

Though it was Weezy’s tweet that started the rumors, he apparently has not reached out to his team yet to clarify the matter. Asked for confirmation on the supposed good news, a rep for the MC tells Page Six, “We have no confirmation of that as of yet.”

Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., took to Twitter on Tuesday, April 20 to make what sounded like a marriage announcement. “Happiest man alive!” he declared. “Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!!” he added, signing it off with “The Carters,” which probably refers to him and his girlfriend Denise.

While he didn’t mention anything about getting married, his post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from his followers. “Only you would get married on 4.20, what an absolute legend beyond happy for you both, wishing you both all the best years to come forever,” one wrote. Another commented, “Congrats Tunechi! Happy for you and yours! #ForeverCarters.” A third echoed, “Congratulations on the marriage.”

Wayne and Denise went Instagram official as a couple in June 2020, though they briefly split in November of the same year reportedly due to their different political views. They later were seen celebrating New Year’s Eve together, though only a few days afterwards, they sparked breakup rumors yet again.

Despite the rifts in their relationship, they remain together with Tunechi showing his love to his girlfriend in a video earlier this month. In the clip, the model was seen writing their names “Denise & Dwayne” on the sand before blowing a kiss to the camera. The footage was accompanied with his unreleased song, in which he spit, “Let’s spell our names in the sand and draw a heart around it.”

Meanwhile, a report claims that Wayne is still messing around with his side chicks despite his relationship with Denise. According to Gossip of the City, “he has at least 3 girlfriends and all fly in after the next.”

The news blog’s Instagram post also features a screenshot of a message from one of the 38-year-old MC’s alleged side chicks who questioned his marriage reports. “Hey how do you know they got married? Just based on that tweet? Cause he’s still sleeping with me,” the anonymous person wrote.