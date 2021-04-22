Lamar Odom Calls Those Who Believe in ‘Kardashian Curse’ Conspiracy ‘Dumba**es’

Instagram

Four years after being officially divorced from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shuts down the ongoing rumor about the family by reminding that ‘everybody goes through s**t.’

Lamar Odom has spoken out about the conspiracy theory about “Kardashian curse”. Four years after being officially divorced from ex-wife Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player called those who believe in such rumors “dumba**es.”

During a Vlad TV interview, the 41-year-old weighed in on the rumors floating around the Kardashian family, suggesting that any man attached to a Kardashian woman would face struggles after their breakup. On the issue, he stated that he was confident there is no such thing as a “curse” and believing it to be true is downright stupid.





Pressed to share his though on the conspiracy theory, Lamar first pointed out, “But that’s stupidity.” He went on to offer his reasoning, “Because everybody goes through s**t. You dumba**es. If I had your family on tape, and see all the s**t your family was going through, people would be like, ‘This f**king family is crazy!’ ”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player then pointed out at the consequences of the family exposing their life through “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“. He stated, “People would see all the drug addicts, all the sex, [the Kardashians] share their life with you, so you see everything. Maybe it’s overexposed, but people love it.”

“The people that made them are the ones who point the fingers. It’s kind of sickening. I’ve lived it from the inside in, to the outside,” he further stated. “Seeing the way people react to them, it’s still hard for me to figure it out…the love-hate that people have for them because the little girls are billionaires.”

When it comes to judging others’ lives, Lamar pointed out that he is grateful for his experiences. Despite experiencing the highs and lows of being so visible in public, he said, “I’m just lucky enough to have some of that stardust fall off on me.”

Lamar and Khloe divorced in December 2016, three years after the Good American founder filed for the divorce. He has since apologized publicly for the way he treated her during the relationship. During an interview with ABC News in 2019, he noted, “I couldn’t believe how I was treating that queen.”