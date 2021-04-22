KISS Biopic Close to Landing on Netflix After Bidding War

WENN/FayesVision

The project titled ‘Shout It Out Loud’ has ‘Kon-Tiki’ helmer Joachim Ronning on board as director and is billed to do for the rock band what ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ did for Queen.

KISS is about to get its own movie. Nearly four decades since its formation, the iconic rock band’s life and history are going to be adapted for the big screen through a project called “Shout It Out Loud“, taken from the group’s hit song off their 1976 album “Destroyer”.

According to Deadline, the biopic is close to landing on Netflix, with the streaming giant currently tying up a deal after a bidding war. Joachim Ronning, whose directing credits include “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales“, “Kon-Tiki” and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil“, is set to take the helming duty.

The band’s original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will closely observe the project and serve as executive producers. The pic will be produced by Mark Canton through his Atmosphere Entertainment, Leigh Ann Burton through Opus 7, Courtney Solomon, David Blackman and Jody Gerson through Universal Music Group, as well as Doc McGhee through his McGee Entertainment. Atmosphere’s Dorothy Canton and David Hopwood will additionally executive produce it.

The script is written by Ole Sanders based on an earlier draft done by William Blake Herron. Aspiring to do for KISS what “Bohemian Rhapsody” did for Queen, the project will chronicle the band’s journey from Simmons and Stanley’s friendship when they were two misfit kids from Queens to the formation of the band, with them enlisting guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss.

The movie will also capture how they’re trying “to set themselves apart from the ‘hair’ bands of the day, they accented their power chords and pyrotechnics with makeup. At heart, their formative story is in the vein of ‘The Commitments’, if that Irish soul band employed makeup and spiked heels.”

The project is reportedly put on a fast track, though no official announcement has been made because the deal is not completed. Once the deal is sealed, it is expected that details of the movie, such as cast members, will be announced in no time.