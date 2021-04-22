Kim Kardashian’s Pet Bearded Dragon Is Really Cool And Stylish

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Meet the newest member of our family…Speed. I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do but she grew on me! Speed was really my BFF Allison’s and we babysat for a week and she never left and it’s been months!

Speed has proven to have good style. I mean, check out this sickkkkkk fit.

But now it is officially official. Speed is the coolest mother effer on planet EARTH.

Speed has a hat that says SPORTS. Speed loves sports and looks hella chillllll in a flatbrim cap.

But Speed is multidimensional. She’s no one trick pony. Speed also plays guitar and can rock a punk look. I’d see Speed in concert.

And just when you thought Speed had nothing left to give, she gives it ALL. With these fresh AF sunglasses.

This is fashion, baby!!!!

Thank you Speed, for being an icon!!!! I’m literally your biggest fan.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR