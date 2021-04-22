Kim Kardashian’s Pet Bearded Dragon Is Really Cool And Stylish

Speed has proven to have good style. I mean, check out this sickkkkkk fit.
But now it is officially official. Speed is the coolest mother effer on planet EARTH.
Speed has a hat that says SPORTS. Speed loves sports and looks hella chillllll in a flatbrim cap.
But Speed is multidimensional. She’s no one trick pony. Speed also plays guitar and can rock a punk look. I’d see Speed in concert.
And just when you thought Speed had nothing left to give, she gives it ALL. With these fresh AF sunglasses.
This is fashion, baby!!!!
Thank you Speed, for being an icon!!!! I’m literally your biggest fan.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!