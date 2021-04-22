Katie Price’s Ex-Husband Sentenced to Eight Weeks in Jail for Car Insurance Con

WENN/Benross

Alex Reid has been found guilty of contempt of court years after he attempted to claim up to $84,000 compensation in 2018 when his Audi A6 was involved in a car crash with a Seat Leon.

AceShowbiz –

Katie Price‘s ex-husband Alex Reid has been jailed for eight weeks for contempt of court after he lied in a witness statement for a compensation claim following a car crash.

The former cage fighter attempted to claim up to $84,000 (£61,000) compensation after his Audi A6 was involved in a car crash with a Seat Leon in 2018. And on Wednesday, April 21 he was jailed for eight weeks following a committal hearing at the High Court in London brought by the insurance firm.

He will be released after four weeks on licence after being found guilty of contempt of court.

The High Court heard that Reid, 45, who was married to Katie Price between 2010 and 2012, made a county court claim for about $27,000 (£20,000) in compensation as a result of the accident.

As part of his claim, he insisted he did not know a motorbike rider, Darren Summers, who stopped to offer his services as a witness before the police arrived.

However, the other motorist’s insurers, Axa Insurance U.K., later discovered an article on a local news website about an appearance Reid had made at a mixed martial arts (MMA) masterclass in Ipswich a year earlier, which was organized by Summers, a former European and world kickboxing champion.

Reid admitted contempt of court when Axa initiated High Court committal proceedings against him in January. Despite his admission, insurers argued the “Celebrity Big Brother” winner should be jailed for “knowingly giving a false statement.”

Justice Eady said Reid made “a deliberate falsehood in which the defendant stood to make significant financial gain,” and rejected any suggestion he should be treated different because of his “celebrity.”

Reid is currently expecting a child with his fiancee Nikki Manashe.