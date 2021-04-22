Katie Holmes Needs ‘Space’ From Emilio Vitolo as Their Romance Is ‘on the Rocks’

Instagram

‘The Secret: Dare to Dream’ actress’ relationship with her chef boyfriend is reportedly ‘cooling off’ because she ‘has a lot of big priorities in her life.’

AceShowbiz –

Things do not seem going well between Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo. Four months after going public with their romance, “The Secret: Dare to Dream” actress reportedly needs “space” from her boyfriend as their relationship “is on the rocks.”

Offering more details of Katie and Emilio’s love life was In Touch Weekly. “Emilio is head over heels in love with Katie, but she’s told him to slow down,” an insider told the outlet. “She feels that their relationship is moving too fast. He really wants to make things work so is giving her some space.”

The insider went on, “Katie is focusing on upcoming projects and she doesn’t have time to see Emilio around the clock.” As for her chef beau, he was said to have been busy since he is “focusing on the reopening of his restaurant” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A separate source, meanwhile, told Page Six that the pair haven’t broken up although their romance is “cooling off” right now. On the reason why, the source claimed, “[She] has a lot of big priorities in her life – she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast.”

Katie and Emilio were first linked romantically in early September 2020. At that time, they were captured enjoying a cozy dinner together at Mediterranean restaurant Antique Garage in SoHo. They went Instagram official two months later when they were celebrating her 42nd birthday.

On December 18, Emilio shared a picture of him and Katie smiling ear-to-ear. He captioned it, “The most amazing ,kindest, beautiful person. Every time I see your face it makes me smile . Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!” His girlfriend then commented on his post, writing, “Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!”

Before being an item with Emilio, Katie quietly dated Jamie Foxx for six years. The former couple, who never officially confirmed their romance, was said to have called it quits in May 2019. She was previously married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, with whom she shares daughter Suri.