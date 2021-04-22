Kanye West ‘Tried to’ Woo Claudia Jordan When He’s Already Involved With Kim Kardashian

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

Revealing the ‘Follow God’ rapper’s alleged attempt to hook up with her is Claudia herself, who claims that she rejected his advance because she would not break the ‘girl code.’

AceShowbiz –

Kanye West almost cheated on Kim Kardashian with Claudia Jordan, according to the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star. While talking about the rapper’s newly-single status following his split from his wife of nearly 7 years, the model revealed the Yeezy founder’s alleged past attempt to hook up with her.

During an appearance on “The Domenick Nati Show” which aired on Wednesday, April 21, the 48-year-old was asked if she would consider dating Kanye. “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you,” she quickly replied.

From there, Claudia detailed her awkward encounter with Kanye years ago. “He tried years ago,” she shared. “Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story,” she said to her friend who was sitting beside her.

While the former “The Celebrity Apprentice” contestant didn’t give an exact timeline, she did hint that Kanye was already romantically involved with Kim at the time. “I met him before and, you know what, I hung out with Kim as well. And [because of] ‘Girl Code,’ I couldn’t do it. Let’s say that,” she stressed.





Kim filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, which took him nearly two months to respond. In his documents, it was stated that he agreed to share legal and physical joint custody of their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. He also requests the court’s right to award spousal support to either person be terminated.

The estranged couple is said to have stayed in touch for the sake of their children, though “when they’re talking it’s strictly about the kids or business type of stuff.” A source told HollywoodLife.com, “He’s still seeing the kids they’re just keeping it all private and quiet and it’s not for long periods of time. She’s trying really, really hard when it comes to communicating.”

While Kim has reportedly been courted by royals, A-list actors, athletes and billionaires following her split from Kanye, her estranged husband has allegedly set a particular type for his future girlfriend. He is said hoping to date “an artist and a creative person” so “they can speak the same language to each other.”