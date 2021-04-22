Julianna Margulies and George Clooney Had ‘Crush’ That Was ‘So Organic’ During ‘ER’

Warner Bros. Television

The former ‘Good Wife’ star credits the chemistry she shared with the ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor for landing her a more important role in the hit medical series though she was only supposed to serve as guest star.

Julianna Margulies has something going on with George Clooney when they filmed their famous medical series “ER“. In a candid new interview, the former star of “The Good Wife” admitted that she and the Dr. Doug Ross depicter had a crush on one another that was “so organic.”

Looking back at the time she landed the part of Nurse Carol Hathaway on the NBC’s hit 1994 series, the 54-year-old actress told PEOPLE that she was initially set to appear only as a guest star. “I was supposed to die. I was just a guest star,” she recalled. However, the chemistry she shared with George landed her more opportunity.

“I had to drive my cranky little rental car to Crenshaw at this abandoned hospital,” Julianna, who played Carol for six seasons, recalled the pilot episode. She then opened up about the time she first met the Hollywood hunk in the make-up trailer. “And he could not have been kinder or sweeter,” she said.

Having become one of most-loved TV couples with George, Julianna pointed out, “That can’t happen if you don’t have a crush on each other.” She added that the chemistry between her and “The Descendants” hunk came naturally. “And with George and me, it was so organic,” she noted. “I was just supposed to be a guest star, number 39 on the call sheet. But he treated everyone the same.”

Aside from praising George for his kind heart, Julianna also credited her on-screen lover for becoming her “mentor.” She shared, “I followed and watched how he conducted himself on the set. When you create an environment that people feel safe in, then you do your best work. And George taught me that.”

“I felt so safe with him,” the wife of Keith Lieberthal continued. “I mean, I never thought, ‘Well, why would I be in the bathtub and he’s coming in?’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll be in the bathtub. Yeah, great.'”

On Thursday, April 22, Julianna will take part in a live “ER” cast virtual reunion on the daily series “Stars in the House“. She will be joined by George and other casts, including loria Reuben, Noah Wyle, Laura Innes, Anthony Edwards and more. Of the get-together, she said, “I think I’m just as excited as the fans are to see them all.”