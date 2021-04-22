Jonathan Bennett Calls Mexico Venue Rejection to Hold His Wedding ‘A Sucker Punch to the Gut’

Instagram

Having gotten engaged to Jaymes Vaughan, the ‘Mean Girls’ actor admits to initially plan to hold their wedding ceremony at a Palace Resorts property but was turned away because they are gay.

“Mean Girls” star Jonathan Bennett and his husband-to-be have been forced to rethink their wedding plans after bosses at a Mexican resort canceled the ceremony.

The actor and his fiance, Jaymes Vaughan, tell The Knot’s summer 2021 issue they had planned to have their ceremony at a Palace Resorts property in Mexico, but claim they were turned away because they are gay.

“When we got engaged, the owner said he couldn’t marry us because we’re two men and it goes against his morals,” Bennett says. “That was a sucker punch to the gut. We decided in that moment that our wedding was bigger than us… We’re really making a point to make this wedding very loud on purpose.”

When asked about what wedding traditions they are keeping, Bennett confessed, “We’re breaking away from tradition a bit, because what’s the point? It’s your wedding. You can do whatever you want. There are no rules. We only think there are rules.” He added, “We’re not going to have groomsmen or best men.”

“We’re just going to have our best girls and guys in our lives, on each side of us, forming one big wedding party. The other tradition we’re skipping is not seeing each other on our wedding day,” the 39-year-old further spilled. “He’s my best friend. If I don’t see him before the wedding, who am I going to talk to? As much as we are fiances, we’re best friends first.”

Bennett’s fiance Vaughan chimed in to add, “We need each other because we know what the other needs. The whole point is to spend so much time together as a family and then leave as an even bigger family.”