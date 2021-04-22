Jim Henson Biopic Developed by Disney, KISS Movie Picked Up by Netflix

Twitter/WENN/FayesVision

The Mouse House is developing a movie about the life and career of ‘The Muppets’ creator while Netflix secures a true-story film about Gene Simmons and his bandmates.

A biopic based on the life of “The Muppets” creator Jim Henson is in the works.

Writer Michael Mitnik has been tapped by Disney and The Henson company to pen a movie about the star which, according to Deadline, will focus “Henson’s journey to convince broadcasters that The Muppets was a great idea.”

Henson began creating Muppets in the 1950’s and, after launching them as characters in commercials, they eventually appeared their own specials and a syndicated variety show.

The concept later evolved to the puppets teaching children on “Sesame Street“, and the characters even briefly appeared in their own sketch series on “Saturday Night Live“.

After success with “The Muppet Show“, Henson moved on to various TV and movie efforts. He died in 1990 at the age of 53.

The new movie, which is as yet untitled, will be produced by Henson’s daughter Lisa.

Meanwhile, Netflix bosses have all but signed a deal for the upcoming KISS biopic “Shout It Out Loud“.

According to Deadline, the movie will focus on the story of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley meeting in Queens in New York and forming the iconic “Rock and Roll All Nite” band with Ace Frehley and Peter Criss.

Joachim Ronning is on to direct and the script comes from Ole Sanders, who is working from an earlier draft penned by William Blake Herron.

Mark Canton’s Atmosphere Entertainment and Universal Music Group will co-produce the flick.

KISS still have the rest of their farewell run, the End of the Road World Tour to complete, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since forming in 1973, the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” rockers have sold more than 75 million records worldwide.

The four original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.