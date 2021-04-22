Jenny McCarthy Persuades Donnie Wahlberg to Attend Couples Therapy Long Before Their First Fight

WENN/FayesVision

Making the admission during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, ‘The Masked Singer’ judge reasons, ‘Even Prince Charming and the fairy tale doesn’t come without work.’

Media personality Jenny McCarthy wanted to avoid wrecking her early romance with Donnie Wahlberg by inviting him to attend couples therapy long before they had their first fight.

The model/actress fell for the “Blue Bloods” star early on in their relationship and was so determined for things not to go wrong, she recruited a third party to help them learn to effectively communicate and work through any potential problems before they became a bigger issue.

Jenny, who married Donnie in 2014, said on America’s “The Drew Barrymore Show“, “Even Prince Charming and the fairy tale doesn’t come without work.”

“I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, ‘How do I not mess this up? I’m going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together. He might think I’m crazy, but I want to be able to figure out some tools and discover how we both fight. Do both of us shut down if we’re mad at each other, or does one need to communicate?’ ”

“The Masked Singer” judge admitted the decision has proven to be “priceless” for their relationship as they know how to tackle problems before they arise.

“I’m telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there’s a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other,” she shared.

Even before she met Donnie, Jenny was having sessions with a therapist who helped her realize where she was going wrong with her dates.

She recalled, “My therapist said, ‘Jenny, you have this amazing ability to bleach red flags white. You don’t even realize but you’re justifying their bad behavior.’ ”

She added, “Honestly it paid to wait, I’ll tell you that. No more settling. I did my therapy, I paid my dues, and then I found my Prince Charming.”