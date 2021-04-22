Japan’s consumer prices extend falls, cellphone bill cuts to weigh ahead

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s core consumer prices fell for the eighth straight month in March and analysts expect further drops ahead due to the drag from cellphone fee cuts, keeping the central bank under pressure to maintain its massive stimulus to fire up inflation.

A spike in new COVID-19 infections and the government’s plan to declare a third state of emergency from Sunday may also weigh on inflation by hitting already weak consumption, boding ill for a fragile economic recovery.

The nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, slid 0.1% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median market forecast.

The pace of decline slowed from 0.4% in February due mostly to a rebound in gasoline costs, as hopes of a strong global economic recovery pushed up crude oil prices in recent months.

“Inflation continued to rebound in March mainly due to a further pickup in energy inflation,” said Tom Learmouth, an economist at Capital Economics.

“We think underlying inflation will rise a bit further once the fourth wave of infections is brought under control as vaccines allow some pent-up demand to be released.”