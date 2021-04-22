Japan ups 2030 greenhouse gas reduction goal to 46%

Article content

TOKYO — Japan on Thursday raised its target for cutting carbon emissions to 46% by 2030, responding to pressure from the United States and domestic companies, along with environmentalists who criticized its previous goal of 26% as unambitious.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the new target, compared with 2013 emissions levels, hours before the start of a virtual summit on climate change called by U.S. President Joe Biden. Other countries have also announced stronger action in the lead-up to the summit, with Britain pledging a 78% reduction by 2035.

Washington is seeking to restore its credibility on combating global warming after Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump undermined an international consensus on reducing emissions and strongly backed fossil fuels.

Japan had been under pressure from the Biden administration to set a target for a 50% reduction, according to sources familiar with discussions held before and during a visit by Suga to Washington last weekend.

Suga said that achieving the new 2030 target would not be easy but that he would instruct ministers to accelerate plans on climate change responses, adding: “We will continue trying for an even higher cut of 50 percent.”