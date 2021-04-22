Japan to issue ‘short, powerful’ state of emergency for Tokyo, elsewhere

Article content

TOKYO — Japan will declare “short and powerful” states of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, a cabinet minister said on Friday, as the country struggles to contain a resurgent pandemic just three months ahead of the Olympics.

Under a new state of emergency for April 25 to May 11, the government will require restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Breaching the restrictions will in some cases carry penalties under a recently revised law, he said.

“We absolutely have to limit the movement of people, and we have to do it decisively,” said Nishimura, speaking at the start of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures.

“We need powerful, short and focused measures,” he said, asking people to remember the lockdowns of last spring and stay at home.

Nishimura later told reporters the panel had approved the government’s plan. The new restrictions are expected to be formally approved later on Friday and announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at an 8 p.m. (1100 GMT) news conference.

Department stores and other retailers larger than 1,000 square meters will need to close while companies will be asked to make greater allowances for people to work-from-home.