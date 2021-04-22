Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.38% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 2.38%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 2.38%.

The best performers of the session on the were Rakuten Inc (T:), which rose 6.35% or 80.0 points to trade at 1339.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) added 5.50% or 150.0 points to end at 2877.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was up 4.72% or 63.0 points to 1397.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Teijin Ltd. (T:), which fell 0.95% or 17.0 points to trade at 1779.0 at the close. Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 0.93% or 12.0 points to end at 1282.0 and ANA Holdings Inc (T:) was down 0.61% or 14.0 points to 2292.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2827 to 706 and 209 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 3-years highs; gaining 5.50% or 150.0 to 2877.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.56.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.65% or 0.40 to $60.95 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June fell 0.64% or 0.42 to hit $64.90 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.06% or 1.15 to trade at $1791.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.18% to 107.86, while EUR/JPY fell 0.10% to 129.91.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.12% at 91.020.