Japan Seen Missing Paris Target With Latest Climate Pledge

(Bloomberg) — Japan won’t meet goals consistent with the Paris Agreement under its latest climate pledge, according to environmental groups that were critical of new targets announced by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Thursday.

The country aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030 compared with 2013, Suga said before the global climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden. The world’s fifth-biggest polluter needs to cut emissions by at least 60% by 2030, to keep average global temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degree Celsius from pre-industrial levels, according to Greenpeace.

The revision comes after Suga pledged in October that the world’s third-biggest economy will become carbon neutral by 2050. The U.S. is pushing some of the world’s biggest emitters of greenhouse gases to more aggressively curb pollution.

“Responding to climate change will be a driving force of Japan’s economic growth,” Suga told reporters in Tokyo. “As a country that supports the world’s manufacturers, we would like to lead the global discussion by setting an ambitious goal.”

While not an official goal, Suga said that Japan will challenge itself to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030. The country had previously targeted a 26% reduction. A group of more than 170 businesses have called on Tokyo to set a domestic emissions reduction target of 50% and above by 2030.