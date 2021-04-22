Japan says to seek ‘short, powerful’ state of emergency for Tokyo, elsewhere

Article content

TOKYO — The Japanese government is seeking a “short and powerful” state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures, a cabinet minister said on Friday, as Japan struggles to contain a resurgent pandemic just three months ahead of the Olympics.

Under a new state of emergency for April 25 to May 11, the government would ask restaurants, bars, and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close, and big sporting events to be held without spectators, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

“We absolutely have to limit the movement of people, and we have to do it decisively,” said Nishimura, speaking at the start of a meeting with a panel of experts to discuss the proposed measures.

“We need powerful, short and focused measures,” he said, asking people to “remember last spring and stay home.”

Department stores and other retailers larger than 1,000 square meters would also be asked to close and companies to make greater allowances for people to work-from-home.

The state of emergency, which would also include Kyoto and Hyogo and last through Japan’s “Golden Week” holidays, are expected to be formally approved later on Friday. The four prefectures account for nearly a quarter of Japan’s population.