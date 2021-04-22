Jana Kramer’s Divorce Filing Led to Mike Caussin Being Out of the House the Day After

WENN/Avalon

Just one day after the ‘One Tree Hill’ alum announced that she called it quits with the former NFL, it is reported that her decision to split ‘already altered their home life.’

AceShowbiz –

Jana Kramer‘s latest split from Mike Caussin has taken a serious turn. Just one day after the “One Tree Hill” alum announced her separation from her husband of nearly six years, the former NFL tight end was reported to be out of the house the couple shared.

A source told Us Weekly that Jana’s split from Mike has “already altered their home life.” Spilling more to the outlet, the insider added that the football player is now “out of the house” which the “I’ve Done Love” singer shares with him in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jana announced her decision to part ways with Mike via Instagram on Wednesday, April 21. In the post, she noted, “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.” She was referring to the time their marriage was hit by infidelity issues.

Although she decided to put an end to their marriage, the 37-year-old singer/actress pointed out, “Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding.” She went on to note, “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal.” She concluded by stating, “I’ll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can’t fight it alone.”

As for the reason behind the split, a source told PEOPLE, “[Mike] cheated and broke her trust again.” The insider also added, “After fighting for the marriage for so long, she’s come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change,” before noting, “The focus now is on their kids.”

Jana’s decision to end her marriage came less than a month after she revealed that she and Mike had a “blow up” fight that left her in tears. She posted a photo of herself crying on Instagram on March 22. At that time, she pointed in the caption that “no relationship is perfect” and fights happen for “growth and more understanding” each other.

Jana tied the knot with Mike in 2015. The two of them share 5-year-old daughter Jolie Rae and 2-year-old son Jace Joseph together.