Jackson, Tennessee follows Miami’s lead to adopt Bitcoin operations By Cointelegraph

Jackson, Tennessee follows Miami’s lead to adopt Bitcoin operations
Jackson, Tennessee is the latest city in the United States moving to adopt (BTC) payments and mining, following recent crypto developments in Florida.
Jackson Mayor Scott Conger announced Wednesday that the city is actively exploring the option to pay its employees in cryptocurrency in addition to mining Bitcoin and adding it on the city’s balance sheet. The mayor hinted that the city is looking to enable payrolls in several digital assets, mentioning coins like Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), and (LTC).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.