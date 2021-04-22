Irina Shayk Credits Bradley Cooper for Her First-Ever Social Media Photo of Daughter Lea

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

After the ‘A Star is Born’ actor helps her to take the photographs, the model shares a glimpse of Lea De Seine for the first time on her social media after maintaining the little girl’s privacy.

Irina Shayk proves that she could maintain a good relationship with her famous ex. When sharing for the first time ever a photo of her daughter on social media, the Russian model hinted that Bradley Cooper played a big part in the making of the picture.

On Wednesday, April 21, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her daughter Lea. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “My dream for @riccardotisci17 @burberry.” She additionally offered photo credit to the “Silver Linings Playbook” actor by noting, “[camera emoji] by daddy.”

In the photo itself, Irina could be seen wearing a black cut-out dress and matching fur coat from Burberry, while Lea was dressed in a brick red sweater and patterned leggings. While the 4-year-old girl could be seen tugging on her mother’s hand with both of her hands, her face was not visible to keep her privacy.

Irina and Bradley parted ways in 2019 after four years of relationship. In a March interview with Elle, the Victoria’s Secret model opened up about sharing parenting duties with her 46-year-old ex. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” she first pointed out.

On the reason why, Irina explained that she and the “American Sniper” actor parent Lea equally. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad,” she argued. “Co-parenting is parenting.” She also called “The Hangover” actor “the most amazing dad.”

That same month, a source told E! News that Irina and Bradley “have a good system in place for Lea and they take turns with her.” The insider further explained that the two were maintaining their “strong bond,” saying, “They also come together as a family and do things when they can. They communicate a lot and are good friends.”

Another source who spoke to PEOPLE weeks after news of the couple’s split news broke insisted that Irina and Bradley have stayed friendly despite their breakup. “It’s clear that Bradley and Irina have the same goals for their daughter,” the source claimed. “They are both wonderful parents.”