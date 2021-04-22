Into the Spider-Verse 2′ Directing Team

Instagram

The ‘One Night in Miami’ playwright and screenwriter is teaming up with fellow filmmakers Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson to film the sequel to hit animated movie.

AceShowbiz –

“Soul” co-director Kemp Powers is teaming up with fellow filmmakers Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson to shoot the sequel to hit animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse“.

Dos Santos, known for his work on Avatar: The Last Airbender, was previously announced as one of the directors tapped for the project, but now “One Night in Miami…” playwright and screenwriter Powers, and Thompson, who served as a production designer on the Oscar-winning 2018 release, have joined him behind the camera, reports Variety.

“The crew behind the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ set such a ridiculously high bar, and we’re humbled to take on the challenge of charting the next chapter in the story of Miles Morales,” the trio shared in a statement.

“We can’t wait to surprise fans with the wild new adventure we’re sending Miles on with his friends, both old and new!”

Actor Shameik Moore will return as the voice of Afro-Latino teen Miles Morales, who takes on the role of Spider-Man, in the planned follow-up, which Phil Lord and Chris Miller have co-written and will be back to produce.

“We are so lucky to have Joaquim, Justin and Kemp on the Spider-Verse team. They are all Super Heroes at what they do and each brings a unique sensibility to the Spider-Verse…,” they said.

“All three of them elevate every project they take on, and they are certainly raising our game. We honestly just like them and want to be their friends and we’re hoping working on this movie together for the next few years will totally make that happen.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2” is scheduled for release in October, 2022.