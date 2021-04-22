Internal review to probe Kelly Wilkinson’s interactions with police before death

Kelly Wilkinson’s interactions with police in the days before she died will be subject to an internal police review as questions remain as to how and why her accused killer was on bail.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Codd today said the review would run alongside but separate to a coronial investigation and the criminal investigation currently underway.

Kelly Wilkinson was allegedly murdered by her estranged partner. (GoFundMe)

“Somewhere along the line she had engaged with the system. With us. And we were unable to prevent that from happening,” Assist. Comm. Codd said today.

“It doesn’t matter that 999 times out of a thousand, we get it right. Our job is to try and prevent the horrific circumstances that occurred on this occasion from occurring. We weren’t able to do that.

“Ultimately it’s a failure, a woman has died.

It doesn’t matter that 999 times out of a thousand, we get it right. Our job is to prevent the horrific circumstances that occurred on this occasion from occurring. We weren’t able to do that.

“The circumstances around bail decisions will certainly be part of the review that we will be undertaking.”

Assist. Comm. Codd leads the Domestic and Family Violence Vulnerable Persons Command which was set up in February after Queensland woman Doreen Langham and her partner died in an apparent murder-suicide in Browns Plains.

Kelly Wilkinson and Brian Johnston. (Facebook)

Prime Minister’s ‘profound sorrow’

“My response is one of profound sorrow,” he said.

“Like it would be for all Australians. These are horrific and sadly they’re not the first of these sorts of terrible and awful events that have taken place.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today spoke of his sorrow at the death of Kelly Wilkinson. (Nine)

Mr Morrison went on to say governments are continuing to invest in ending violence against women.

“It is truly awful,” he said.

“And my heart is profoundly sad at this terrible event and of the impact on the families that are involved, the friends, the trauma of this will be unspeakable.

“And we must continue to just further increase our efforts to do all we can in these circumstances.

“The events that lead to this is hard to understand and how people can take these such violent and appalling acts, but it is something our society has been sadly living with for too long.

“We’ll try and prevent it and do all we can. The work that’s done in the community is so important to that end. There are people who work in this area.

“Whether they’re on the end of phone lines or working in the community, these services are incredibly important.