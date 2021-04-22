Intel Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Intel Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Intel (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Intel announced earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $19.67B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.14 on revenue of $17.78B.

Intel shares are up 25% from the beginning of the year, still down 8.64% from its 52 week high of $68.48 set on April 12. They are outperforming the Dow Jones which is up 10.48% from the start of the year.

Intel follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Intel’s report follows an earnings beat by Taiwan Semiconductor on April 15, who reported EPS of $0.9497 on revenue of $12.77B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.9247 on revenue of $12.78B.

Danaher had beat expectations on Thursday with first quarter EPS of $2.52 on revenue of $6.86B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.74 on revenue of $6.26B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar