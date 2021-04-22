Indian shares, rupee struggle amid record virus spike; other markets recover

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Indian stocks oscillated on Thursday,

struggling to track gains notched across broader Asia, as the

nation posted the biggest ever daily rise in new coronavirus

infections anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Sentiment across Asia recovered and equities rebounded, with

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities ex-Japan

rising 0.5%. Philippines was the

exception, where expected economic impacts of a recent lockdown

weighed.

Indian stocks were flat after earlier trading lower,

while the rupee was off 0.1% against the dollar, as the

country’s health infrastructure struggles to cope with an

unrelenting surge in cases amid sluggish vaccine rollouts.

“Unless we see the domestic scenario in India improving,

global factors will have less of an impact. Its purely because

of the domestic factors that we are falling,” said Gaurang

Somaiya, FX analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

A Reuters poll found that investors have turned bullish on

most Asian currencies except the rupee, where short bets were at

their highest in a year despite broad dollar weakness.

“The unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in India can

linger for a while. Investors with lower tolerance for

volatility should consider tactically downgrading this bourse to

neutral in an EM equity basket for a couple of months,” analysts

at BCA Research warned.

Equities in Singapore gained as much as 1% and eyed

its best session in over two weeks, while Kuala Lumpur

was on course for its best day in nearly two weeks.

The U.S. dollar held near multi-week lows, aiding regional

currencies firm across the board. The Thai baht and the

Malaysian ringgit led gains as they strengthened 0.2% and

0.3%, respectively.

Stocks in Manila weakened 0.4%, bucking the trend,

while the peso underperformed its peers to trade

marginally lower.

Philippines’ central bank governor said on Wednesday

two-week lockdown of the capital Manila earlier this month will

likely slow full-year economic growth to 6%-7%, compared with

its earlier forecast of 6.5%-7.5%.

Thailand’s benchmark 10-year bond yields slipped

4 basis points to 1.68%, their lowest since March 11. The

tourism-reliant nation is grappling with a third COVID-19 wave

and a highly contagious variant, amid a shortage of vaccines.

The Thai economy could lose 100 billion baht ($3.19 billion)

a month, mainly in the service sector, a university forecast on

Thursday.

HIGHLIGHTS

** Thailand’s 10-year government bond yields are down 4

basis points at 1.68%

** In the Philippines, top index loser are Aboitiz Power

Corp, down 4.9

** The biggest laggards in the NSE index in India

were Shree Cement Ltd and Titan Company Ltd

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0655 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.10 -4.35 #VALUE #VALU

! E!

China

India -0.10 -2.52 0.08 2.33

Indones -0.02 -3.36 0.01 0.25

ia

Malaysi +0.27 -2.14 0.57 -1.32

a

Philipp -0.02 -0.79 -0.37 -10.1

ines 4

S.Korea

Singapo +0.14 -0.45 0.92 11.96

re

Taiwan +0.13 +1.31 -0.61 16.05

Thailan +0.16 -4.28 -0.09 8.91

d

(Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR