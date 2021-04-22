Indian shares, rupee struggle amid record virus spike; other markets recover

Article content

Indian stocks oscillated on Thursday,

struggling to track gains notched across broader Asia, as the

nation posted the biggest ever daily rise in new coronavirus

infections anywhere in the world since the pandemic began.

Sentiment across Asia recovered and equities rebounded, with

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific equities ex-Japan

rising 0.5%. Philippines was the

exception, where expected economic impacts of a recent lockdown

weighed.

Indian stocks were flat after earlier trading lower,

while the rupee was off 0.1% against the dollar, as the

country’s health infrastructure struggles to cope with an

unrelenting surge in cases amid sluggish vaccine rollouts.

“Unless we see the domestic scenario in India improving,

global factors will have less of an impact. Its purely because

of the domestic factors that we are falling,” said Gaurang

Somaiya, FX analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

A Reuters poll found that investors have turned bullish on

most Asian currencies except the rupee, where short bets were at

their highest in a year despite broad dollar weakness.

“The unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in India can

linger for a while. Investors with lower tolerance for