India sets world record for daily COVID infections with 314 000

India has reported a global record of more than 314,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours to set an unwelcome new world record for daily infections.

The grim tally comes as a coronavirus surge in the world’s second-most populous country sends more and more sick people into a fragile health care system critically short of hospital beds and oxygen.

The 314,000 infections added in the past 24 hours raise India’s total past 15.9 million cases since the pandemic began – second only – to the United States .

India has recorded the largest ever daily tally for COVID-19 infections. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

India has a population of nearly 1.4 billion people.

There were also a further 2104 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising India’s overall death toll to 184,657, the Health Ministry said.

A large number of hospitals are reporting acute shortages of beds and medicine and are running on dangerously low levels of oxygen.

The New Delhi High Court yesterday ordered the government to divert oxygen from industrial use to hospitals to save people’s lives.

The government has been ordered to divert oxygen supplies to hospitals. (SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

“Beg, borrow or steal, it is a national emergency,” the judges said, responding to a petition by a New Delhi hospital seeking its intervention.

The government is rushing oxygen tankers to replenish supplies to hospitals.

The Health Ministry said that of the country’s total production of 7500 tonnes of oxygen per day, 6600 tonnes were being allocated for medical use.

It also said that 75 railroad coaches in the Indian capital have been turned into hospitals providing an additional 1200 beds for COVID-19 patients.